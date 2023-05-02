The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda will take on Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 28 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 118 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.96 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.591 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (0-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Kopech has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.