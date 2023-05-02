Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (17-12) against the Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01 ERA).

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-9.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have come away with three wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (118 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.96) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule