Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .212 with a double and a walk.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in six games this year (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Barnhart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 13 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
