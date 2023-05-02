Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .212 with a double and a walk.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in six games this year (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.