Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Mancini is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
