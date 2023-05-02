Tim Anderson is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .298 with five doubles and two walks.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (45.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In three games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.49).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
