Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 16 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.