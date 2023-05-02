The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.

In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 16 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings