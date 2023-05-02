Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (23) this season while batting .242 with 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is fifth in slugging.

In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

He has homered in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 26), and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (57.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings