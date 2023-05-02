MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, May 2
For Tuesday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Anthony DeSclafani's Giants and Hunter Brown's Astros.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for May 2.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-1) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will counter with Javy Guerra (0-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|PIT: Contreras
|TB: Guerra
|5 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (8.1 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|7.56
|7.8
|K/9
|5.4
Live Stream Pirates at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (2-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will give the start to Sandy Alcantara (1-2) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|ATL: Elder
|MIA: Alcantara
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30.1 IP)
|2.17
|ERA
|5.34
|8.1
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- ATL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (0-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|DET: Lorenzen
|2 (12.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|2.19
|ERA
|7.07
|8.8
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers
- NYM Odds to Win: -155
- DET Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|CHC: Wesneski
|WSH: Williams
|5 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.1 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|4.10
|6.0
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals
- CHC Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|CLE: Bibee
|NYY: Cole
|1 (5.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (40.2 IP)
|1.59
|ERA
|1.11
|12.7
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Michael Kopech (0-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|MIN: Ryan
|CHW: Kopech
|5 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.2 IP)
|2.81
|ERA
|7.01
|10.1
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- CHW Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Tanner Houck (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|BOS: Houck
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|4.50
|9.3
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (1-1) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|BAL: Wells
|KC: Yarbrough
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (17 IP)
|2.79
|ERA
|6.35
|7.1
|K/9
|3.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (2-1) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (0-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|STL: Matz
|5 (25.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|3.16
|ERA
|6.23
|7.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (4-1) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (1-1) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|TEX: Gray
|6 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|2.15
|ERA
|3.91
|12.2
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rangers
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- TEX Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (2-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brown (3-0) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|SF: DeSclafani
|HOU: Brown
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|2.37
|8.1
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- SF Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will look to Ryan Feltner (2-2) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|MIL: Peralta
|COL: Feltner
|5 (28.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|4.68
|9.7
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (2-1) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|SD: Wacha
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|2.10
|ERA
|6.75
|7.2
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- CIN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Mason Miller (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|SEA: TBD
|OAK: Miller
|-
|Games/IP
|2 (8.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.48
|-
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -145
- OAK Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (2-2) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (3-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|PHI: Strahm
|LAD: Urías
|6 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.2 IP)
|2.31
|ERA
|4.41
|12.3
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -160
- PHI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
