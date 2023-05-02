Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is hitting .213 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (10.7%).
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.