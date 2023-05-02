Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .242 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- In 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 21), and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.49).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (5-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.81 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
