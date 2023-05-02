Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.420) this season, fueled by 30 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with more than one RBI three times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
