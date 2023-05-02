Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .206 with four doubles and eight walks.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including four multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 29 games this year.
- Andrus has driven home a run in five games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
- In seven games this season (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan (5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
