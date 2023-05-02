Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Luis Garcia and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hayden Wesneski Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wesneski Stats

Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wesneski has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Wesneski Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 27 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 4.1 5 3 3 1 1 at Athletics Apr. 17 7.0 5 1 1 7 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 11 1.1 5 7 2 0 4 at Reds Apr. 4 4.2 6 3 3 4 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .323/.361/.427 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 28 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .295/.373/.589 slash line so far this season.

Bellinger brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and 13 RBI (20 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .235/.272/.365 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.

He's slashed .280/.350/.387 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

