Hayden Wesneski will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (15-13) on Tuesday, May 2 against the Washington Nationals (10-18), who will counter with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Cubs are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+120). A 9-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 1-3 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 10, or 35.7%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 8-13 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Trey Mancini 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

