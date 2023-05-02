Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to do damage against Trevor Williams when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank sixth in MLB action with 39 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Chicago ranks second in baseball, slugging .451.

The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the league (.276).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (151 total runs).

The Cubs' .346 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

Chicago has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.180).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hayden Wesneski (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Wesneski has one quality start this year.

Wesneski will try to pick up his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Erasmo Ramírez 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara

