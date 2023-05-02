Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
Cubs -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 14 total times this season. They've gone 8-6 in those games.
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 59.2%.
  • Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-1).
  • The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-8 7-5 7-8 8-5 8-10 7-3

