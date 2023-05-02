The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 20 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (52.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings