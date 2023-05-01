Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .254.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Gore (3-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 28th, 1.296 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
