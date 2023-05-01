Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .254.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

