After hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .238 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 23 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In nine games this season (33.3%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (48.1%), including five games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

