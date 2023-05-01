After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nelson Velazquez and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is hitting .350 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Velazquez has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (37.5%), leaving the park in 13% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this year, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Gore (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
