The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while batting .292.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Happ has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with more than one RBI three times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 34.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The Nationals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
