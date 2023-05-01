The Chicago Cubs (15-14) are currently +6600 to win the World Series, among the bottom half of teams (17th) in Major League Baseball. They are +500 to win the NL Central (third in the division).

Cubs MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +6600 17th (+6600, bet $100 to win $6600) To Win the NL Central +500 - (+500, bet $100 to win $500)

Cubs Standings Information

In the NL Central, the Cubs are only 4.5 games behind the first-place Pirates. They are 0.5 games out in terms of the Wild Card.

Team Games Back 1 Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 3 Chicago Cubs 4.5 4 Cincinnati Reds 7 5 St. Louis Cardinals 10

Cubs Team Stats

The Cubs pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have an 8-2 record in games this season when they belt at least two homers.

Chicago has collected five or more extra-base hits in six games this season, and won each time.

The Cubs have gone 7-8 in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Chicago has a 13-4 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (17 times).

Cubs Next Game Information

Cubs Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Cody Bellinger +6600 - - .303/.377/.596 7 HR 18 RBI Patrick Wisdom +10000 - - .242/.318/.636 11 HR 21 RBI Dansby Swanson +10000 - - .306/.419/.407 2 HR 9 RBI Seiya Suzuki +15000 - - .262/.360/.369 1 HR 7 RBI Ian Happ +20000 - - .294/.411/.471 3 HR 15 RBI Nico Hoerner +20000 - - .310/.348/.411 2 HR 17 RBI Nick Madrigal +25000 - - .260/.302/.340 0 HR 4 RBI Jameson Taillon - +20000 - 0-2 3.86 ERA 10.3 K/9 Marcus Stroman - +5000 - 2-2 2.29 ERA 8.4 K/9 Justin Steele - +3500 - 4-0 1.49 ERA 7.9 K/9 Hayden Wesneski - - +5000 2-1 3.49 ERA 5.4 K/9

Cubs' Top Players

Cody Bellinger, the team's top hitter this year, is batting .303 with a .377 OBP, seven home runs, 23 runs scored, and 18 RBI, also including five stolen bases.

So far this year, Nico Hoerner has been one of the team's top producers, delivering a .310/.348/.411 slash line with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI.

At the plate, Patrick Wisdom is hitting .242/.318/.636 with 11 home runs, 21 RBI, and a 9.1% walk rate.

Ian Happ has a .882 OPS so far this year, as he has batted .294/.411/.471 with nine doubles, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He has also pilfered four bases.

