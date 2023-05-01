Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.
- In 17 of 24 games this year (70.8%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (29.2%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 58.3% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (70.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
