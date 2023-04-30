Oddsmakers have listed player props for Randy Arozarena, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI (25 total hits).

He's slashed .245/.342/.402 on the year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Jake Burger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Burger Stats

Jake Burger has 14 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .246/.343/.684 on the year.

Burger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rasmussen Stats

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In five starts, Rasmussen has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4 vs. Athletics Apr. 9 7.0 1 0 0 8 0 at Nationals Apr. 3 6.0 2 0 0 7 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .333/.400/.590 on the year.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashing .319/.420/.585 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.