Randy Arozarena will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) on Sunday, April 30, when they battle Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog White Sox have +170 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.81 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the White Sox's game against the Rays but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Rays with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 23, or 85.2%, of those games.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won every time.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have an 8-2 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

