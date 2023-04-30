On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .255.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings