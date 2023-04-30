The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 67th in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 during his last outings.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), he has scored, and in five of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings