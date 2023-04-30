Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 67th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 during his last outings.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), he has scored, and in five of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Hoeing (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.