He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

