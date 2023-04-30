Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
