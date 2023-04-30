The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .301 with nine doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this season (18 of 25), with multiple hits seven times (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (36.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings