After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .289 with two home runs and six walks.

Sheets has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

