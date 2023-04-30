Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In five games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 25 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings