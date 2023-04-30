Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (4-0) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 25 5.1 3 0 0 5 2 at Athletics Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 1 5 2 at Dodgers Apr. 14 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 8 6.0 4 1 1 3 4 vs. Brewers Apr. 1 6.0 3 0 0 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .333/.374/.447 slash line on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.376/.580 so far this season.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .442/.525/.558 on the year.

Arraez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double and five walks.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He has a .228/.317/.478 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.