Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-12) against the Miami Marlins (15-13) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:05 PM on April 30.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (4-0, 1.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 9.82 ERA).

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 12 times and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 143.

The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

