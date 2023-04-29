Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago with 19 hits, batting .253 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
