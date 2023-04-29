The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (hitting .405 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .302 with a double, five home runs and a walk.

Gomes is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (56.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings