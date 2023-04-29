Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 26 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 103 (3.8 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 10 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.576 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (0-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lynn has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene

