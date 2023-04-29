Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .297 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .260 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 13 games so far this year.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
