Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Tuesday 112-109 against the Timberwolves. Jamal Murray recorded 35 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Suns claimed a 136-130 victory against the Clippers. Devin Booker put up 47 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Suns.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

The Nuggets have been racking up 112.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets score 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

While the Suns are posting 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, producing 119.3 a contest.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh defensively with 110.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

