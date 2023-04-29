The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .259 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%) Burger has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 36.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 19), and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), with two or more RBI four times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw two innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
