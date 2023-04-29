On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .289 with 19 walks and 17 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Swanson has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings