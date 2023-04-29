Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (14-13) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (14-11) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, April 29, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +110 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (1-2, 4.91 ERA) vs Caleb Kilian - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won six of eight games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

