Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-130
|+105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 25 games with a total this season.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|6-3
|7-6
|7-5
|8-8
|6-3
