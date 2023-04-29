Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (14-11) and Miami Marlins (14-13) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (1-2) to the mound, while Caleb Kilian will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (137 total).

The Cubs have the fourth-best ERA (3.35) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule