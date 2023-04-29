Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
- In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
