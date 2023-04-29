The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 24 hits.

In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

