The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 45th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 150th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Benintendi has recorded a hit in 20 of 24 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
