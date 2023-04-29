Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 150th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Benintendi has recorded a hit in 20 of 24 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
