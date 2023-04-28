Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago in total hits (19) this season while batting .257 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has had a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Grandal has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.83 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
