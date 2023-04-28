How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's playoff slate features the Minnesota Wild hosting the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars lead the series 3-2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can follow the action on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 as the Wild take on the Stars.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-0 DAL
|4/23/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.