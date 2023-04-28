Bookmakers have listed player props for Yandy Diaz, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 22 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a slash line of .234/.333/.362 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Rays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 23 hits with six doubles, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .223/.252/.427 so far this season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 29 hits with three doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI.

He has a .315/.407/.576 slash line so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.396/.542 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.