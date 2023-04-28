Zach Eflin will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 24 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 101 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 10 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.599 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (1-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Yonny Chirinos 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez

