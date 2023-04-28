Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .241.
  • In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mancini has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 5
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
